Four face charges for January shooting into Suffolk home

No one was hurt when shots were fired into a home in the Burnett's Mill neighborhood earlier this year.
Credit: Suffolk Police Dept.
From left: Dnardo Harrison, Deonte Parker, Terrance Granger, Jr.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old are all facing charges for a shooting incident that happened earlier this year in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, on the afternoon of January 29, 2020, an occupied residence and a nearby vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Burnett's Mill neighborhood. 

On Wednesday, investigators said they had arrested the following:

  • Dnardo James Iki Harrison, 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.
  • Deonte Maurice Parker, 18, of Suffolk is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob. 
  • Terrance Matthew Granger, Jr. 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (2 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (1 count), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob. 

Police also said a 17-year-old Suffolk boy is also facing charges in connection with the incident, but his name was not released because of his age.

