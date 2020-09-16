Four face charges for January shooting into Suffolk home

No one was hurt when shots were fired into a home in the Burnett's Mill neighborhood earlier this year.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old are all facing charges for a shooting incident that happened earlier this year in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, on the afternoon of January 29, 2020, an occupied residence and a nearby vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Burnett's Mill neighborhood.

On Wednesday, investigators said they had arrested the following:

Dnardo James Iki Harrison, 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.

Deonte Maurice Parker, 18, of Suffolk is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.

Terrance Matthew Granger, Jr. 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (2 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (1 count), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.