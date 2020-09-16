Four face charges for January shooting into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old are all facing charges for a shooting incident that happened earlier this year in Suffolk.
According to Suffolk Police, on the afternoon of January 29, 2020, an occupied residence and a nearby vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Burnett's Mill neighborhood.
On Wednesday, investigators said they had arrested the following:
- Dnardo James Iki Harrison, 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.
- Deonte Maurice Parker, 18, of Suffolk is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (3 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.
- Terrance Matthew Granger, Jr. 18, of Portsmouth is charged with Maliciously Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle (3 counts), Shoot Firearm from Vehicle (3 counts), Conspiracy to Commit A Felony, Willfully Discharge Firearm in Public Place (2 counts), Destruction of Property, Monument (1 count), Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor, and Assault & Battery by Mob.
Police also said a 17-year-old Suffolk boy is also facing charges in connection with the incident, but his name was not released because of his age.