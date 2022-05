It happened on the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a car crash that happened Sunday morning.

A news release says that they got the call at 1:34 a.m. to respond to the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found five people. One person died at the scene, and the other four were taken to the hospital with injuries. They're expected to all be okay.

No names have been released yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and details are limited.