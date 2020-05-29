Four people displaced by house fire in Suffolk

The family will be assisted by the Red Cross.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue units brought a two-story house fire under control on Friday morning.

The house fire was in the 300 block of Central Avenue. Units responded around around 6:36 a.m.

Chief Michael Barakey said that first arriving fire units found heavy smoke showing from the multi-story residence.

The residents had evacuated before crews arrived.

Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson said the residence sustained heavy damage to the first floor with some extension to the second floor.

There were no injuries.

Four people have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was under control at 7:09 a.m.