Suffolk Fire and Rescue: Four people displaced after house fire

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and identified that the fire was in the attic of the home.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about fire safety during the holiday season on November 25, 2020.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire in the late hours of January 29 and early hours of January 30.

A statement from the department says they received the call at 11:59 p.m. last night that there was a fire on the 500 block of Shingle Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and identified that the fire was in the attic of the home.

All four residents of the home had evacuated prior, and there were no injuries.

The attic sustained damage, but the fire did not extend to the rest of the home.