Free Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival to return for 17th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival is returning for its 17th year with amazing food, live music and drinks.

The festival is taking place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown historic Suffolk. The event site stretches down Main Street from Finney Avenue to Washington Street and along West Washington to Saratoga Avenue with food vendors lining the streets.

The festival offers a wide range of Suffolk's independent restaurants presenting their signature menu items. The eateries will offer "smaller portions at nominal prices, allowing event attendees to sample an assortment of culinary creations."

Merchants will also be there selling a variety of goods and services.

There will also be all-day entertainment with live music, contests, a children's fun zone and a beer Garden showcasing in Courthouse Fountain Park.