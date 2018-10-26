SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk Police are still trying to figure out what led to a crash between an Amtrak train and a dump truck at the intersection of Liberty and East Washington Streets Thursday night. The driver of the truck, 61-year-old Karl Hill, was killed in the collision.

Witnesses said they saw that truck trying to back up off the tracks, but it didn't get out of the way in time.

We're told Karl Hill's extended family is making their way to the area to mourn their loss together. A friend of more than 50 years said they’re all trying to cope with what happened, as crews work to repair the physical damage caused by the crash.

“I'm still in shock,” Sandra D. Williams said.

She heard about the horrific scene in Suffolk on 13News Now Thursday night. It wasn't until early Friday morning, she learned it was her life-long friend inside that truck. Sandra explained she got a call from Karl Hill's wife.

“I just dropped the phone and I said, 'No, you can't be telling me the real truth,'” Sandra recalled. “I just couldn't say anything for 30 minutes.”

The two grew up together in the Huntersville neighborhood of Norfolk; Sandra talked to Karl just a few days ago.

“He was a person that reached out to people who needed help,” she described. “He was always there for his family. He was always there for people he didn't even know.”

There were 60 people on the 10-car train from New York to Norfolk. Emergency medical personnel took just one of them to the hospital. Sandra believes those passengers and Hill's family will struggle with this for a while.

“It's just something that, you know, you may see it on a TV show or something, but for it to be reality, that's a hard pill to swallow,” she added. “That's a really hard pill.”

The Suffolk Police Department, not the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating what led to the crash.

