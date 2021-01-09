Frontline Heroes Build Week has first responders building new home in Suffolk

Frontline Heroes Build Week will allow teams of healthcare heroes to come together and raise money for Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 1, 2021.

From Monday through October 15, Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads is hosting Frontline Heroes Build Week, where first responders will build a home in Suffolk.

The week will be filled with teams of military personnel, local law enforcement and fire and rescue workers constructing the future home of recipient Shaquita Outlaw, who will also be helping with the process.

“I knew I always wanted to be a homeowner but never knew where to start,” Outlaw said. “I thank God and Habitat for Humanity for choosing me to become a homeowner and am grateful to become a part of the Habitat community.”

In partnership with STIHL, Frontline Heroes Build Week will allow teams of healthcare heroes to come together and raise money for Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads through their daily construction efforts.

The funding will go towards supporting local affordable housing, and the winners will receive prizes.