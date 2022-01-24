Crews respond to garage fire at Suffolk home on Deerfield Ct., no one injured

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire officials said a garage at a Suffolk home went up into flames in the early hours of Monday morning.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called on Jan. 24, just before 1:45 a.m. to a house fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court.
Captain Steven Henkle said when the firefighters arrived at the home, they found a large detached garage with heavy flames coming from it and spreading into another garage.
Crews were able to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other areas. It was marked under control at 2:48 a.m.
Officials said no one was reported injured from the incident and no residents were displaced.
The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.