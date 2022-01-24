Crews respond to garage fire at Suffolk home on Deerfield Ct., no one injured

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units found a detached garage at a home on Deerfield Court with heavy fire coming from it and extending into another garage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire officials said a garage at a Suffolk home went up into flames in the early hours of Monday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called on Jan. 24, just before 1:45 a.m. to a house fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court.

Captain Steven Henkle said when the firefighters arrived at the home, they found a large detached garage with heavy flames coming from it and spreading into another garage.

Working fire. 5500 Blk Deerfield Ct. two garages on fire. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/H0Jwf4gJWF — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) January 24, 2022

Crews were able to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other areas. It was marked under control at 2:48 a.m.

Officials said no one was reported injured from the incident and no residents were displaced.