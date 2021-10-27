Gas leak forces downtown Suffolk businesses, apartments, to evacuate

According to city officials, the gas leak happened in the 100 block of Saratoga Street. Investigators believe that a contractor struck a line.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Several businesses and residences in downtown Suffolk had to evacuate after a gas line ruptured Wednesday afternoon.

According to city officials, the gas leak happened in the 100 block of Saratoga Street, between West Washington Street and Market Street, and was reported around 4:40 p.m.

Investigators believe that a contractor struck a line while working in the area.

Suffolk firefighters have told businesses in the area, as well as residents of The Loft at One Eleven, to evacuate.