Gas leak reported on Wilroy Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Officials with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded to the scene of a gas leak Tuesday morning.
A statement from the city said the leak was reported at 8:38 a.m. on the 1700 block of Wilroy Road. Around 9:30 a.m., all lanes of Wilroy Road along with the eastbound Route 58 off ramp onto Wilroy Road were closed and traffic was being rerouted.
The cause of the leak is due to a construction crew accidentally hitting a line, and Columbia Natural Gas will address the issue.
Nearby residents haven't been evacuated, but several were asked to shelter-in-place.