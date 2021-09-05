Good Samaritans save driver from fiery crash in Suffolk

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 664 South near the College Drive overpass.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The driver of a vehicle that crashed and then caught fire was pulled from the vehicle by passing motorists before the fire department arrived.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, emergency dispatchers received a call at around 8:15 Sunday morning reporting a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 664 South near the College Drive overpass.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found that a vehicle had run off the roadway. It was heavily damaged and had caught fire.

According to the spokesperson, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and that person had already been removed from the vehicle before emergency personnel got on scene.

Medics tended to the injured driver, then transported them to a local hospital with injuries they characterized as life-threatening. Fire and Rescue personnel extinguished the blaze.