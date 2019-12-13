SUFFOLK, Va. — A grain bin dryer caught fire in Suffolk on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call about the fire around 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greenway Road.

Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson said the first units arrived on the scene at 7:04 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire showing between two 30 to 40’ grain silos.

After investigating, firefighters learned that the grain bin dryer which was located approximately 25’ off of the ground was on fire. Early on crews experienced difficulties accessing the origin of the fire, but they were able to extinguish the flames without injury or further incident.

The fire was marked under control at 8:34 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Engine 8, Medic 8, Tanker 8, Battalion 1, EMS 1, Engine 2, Rescue 1, Tanker 1, Engine 3, Tanker 7, Ladder 3, Safety 1 and Fire Marshal 7 responded to the incident.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.