SUFFOLK, Va. — The Least of These Christmas Ballet is sure to inspire compassion and kindness this Christmas.

Allonge’ Dance Academy is putting on the show at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts in the Birdsong Theater in Suffolk on December 21 at 5 p.m.

The ballet was inspired by Leo Tolstoy's "Papa Panov."

The performance will have original choreography, beautiful music, costuming, and a talented cast of children and adults who guide the audience through Papa's seemingly uneventful Christmas day only to find his compassion for the "least of these" has life-long impact.

Tickets for the event are $11, but children 3 and under seated on a lap are free.

Click here to purchase tickets.

