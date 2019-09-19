SUFFOLK, Va. — Apartments and multi-family home are coming to the most intact historic peanut processing complex in Virginia, the Suffolk Peanut Company.

On Wednesday, the Suffolk City Council approved a conditional use permit to establish apartments at the location at 273 South Saratoga Street.

The plan is to create 225 apartments inside the building. It currently sits on 10 acres of land, which has been abandoned for years.

Currently, the large peanut processing complex consists of numerous warehouses and several processing buildings spread out across the site with many concentrated along the north end bordering the former Norfolk & Western Railroad line.

The Suffolk Peanut Company was the first successful peanut company in the region and many of the resources in the current complex date to within a few years of the founding of the company in 1898.

The location was added to the national register of historic places in 2016.

The developer, Echelon Resources Inc., called the project "Peanut Crossing." The project utilizes both federal and Virginia historic rehabilitation tax credits which require that any significant historic features be preserved and highlighted.

