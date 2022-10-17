House fire displaces three people in downtown Suffolk

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire took place on Blythewood Lane around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that left three people displaced on Sunday night.

According to a news release, firefighters got the call about the incident happening on the 1200 Block of Blythewood Lane at 6:33 p.m.

That's in downtown Suffolk.

All of the residents were outside and safe when firefighters arrived. Firefighters entered the house and found the kitchen on fire.

The fire was then under control, but the home did suffer smoke damage. No one was injured. The American Red Cross is helping the three adults who were displaced.