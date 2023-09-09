Two people displaced after lightning strike causes house fire in Suffolk

Neighbors called 911 to report smoke was coming underneath a home on Lake Cohoon Road following a lightning strike.

SUFFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt but two people need a place to stay after a lightning strike is suspected of sparking a house fire in Suffolk on Saturday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews were called to a home in the 2700 block of Lake Cohoon Road just before 6:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report smoke was coming underneath a home following a lightning strike.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the single-story home and found the fire burning in the house's crawl space. An aggressive interior attack was made to stop the fire from spreading further. The fire was under control by 7:30, with fire damage sustained to the crawl space and smoke damage throughout the entire home.