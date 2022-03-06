House fire in Suffolk displaces multiple people

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A house fire that happened in Suffolk on Sunday has left multiple people displaced.

According to a statement from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the 600 block of Battery Avenue after receiving the call for help at 12:10 p.m.

When they arrived several minutes later, fire was showing from a window on the first floor.

In the aftermath of the blaze, the first floor of the home had heavy fire damage and heavy smoke damage was throughout the entire home.

Six people, three adults and three children, were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.