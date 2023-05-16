Large fire leaves garage at Suffolk home heavily damaged

It happened in the 100 block of Staley Drive, which is near the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 30.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a fire that heavily damaged a garage Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Staley Drive, which is near the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 30. Firefighters got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue found the home's garage was burning quickly and worked to keep it from spreading to any neighbors or other structures.

The fire was placed under control in under 30 minutes shortly before 5 a.m. One neighbor's home had some thermal damage, but no one was hurt.