Inclusive playground coming to Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's Bennet Creek Park is slated to get a new, inclusive playground.
A release from the city said construction began Thursday. A spokesperson said they were adding this facility after a similar inclusive playground became popular at Lake Meade Park.
The company in charge of the new playground, Sparks@Play, lists Grommet Island Park playground in Virginia Beach as one of its former accomplishments.
On its website, the company describes these play sets as "accessible, sensory-stimulating, age-appropriate and developmentally-appropriate."
When the playground is finished, guests will be able to find it at the northern tip of the park.
Suffolk Parks and Recreation said they're also planning to replace the older playgrounds at Lake Kennedy Park, Mary Estes Park and Sleepy Hole Park.