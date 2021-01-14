Inclusive playground coming to Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk

Suffolk's Bennet Creek Park is slated to get a new, inclusive playground by early February.

A release from the city said construction began Thursday. A spokesperson said they were adding this facility after a similar inclusive playground became popular at Lake Meade Park.

The company in charge of the new playground, Sparks@Play, lists Grommet Island Park playground in Virginia Beach as one of its former accomplishments.

On its website, the company describes these play sets as "accessible, sensory-stimulating, age-appropriate and developmentally-appropriate."

When the playground is finished, guests will be able to find it at the northern tip of the park.