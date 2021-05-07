1-year-old hit by bullet in Suffolk, grandmother begs community to 'stop the shooting'

The Robinson family was together for a fun cookout on the Fourth. The grandmother said her grandson Carter was on her lap, when a bullet came out of nowhere.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Fourth of July brought a violent night of crime in Hampton Roads. There were several shootings, all involving children.

A stray bullet hit a 1-year-old baby in Suffolk just before 9:30, Sunday night.

The Robinson family was together for a fun cookout on the Fourth. The homeowner said her grandson Carter was on her lap, when a bullet came out of nowhere.

“People were just trying to enjoy themselves,” said Grandmother Lisa Robinson. “I am in the comfort of my own home, I wasn’t anywhere else. Can’t even be safe in our own home.”

While everyone was cleaning up, Robinson started to change Carter’s diaper. There was a loud pop, and she said the baby started screaming. She looked down and saw blood.

She said the bullet grazed his head, but he’s going to be OK.

Throughout the night she said the family couldn’t tell if they were hearing fireworks or gunshots near their home.

She said Suffolk Police officers found a bullet piece on the deck.

“It was too much shooting, it was all around us,” Robinson said. “I was getting ready to go into the house, but I guess we didn’t move fast enough.”

The family told 13News Now this could have been anybody’s loved one and they wanted to speak out to get through to the people firing bullets carelessly.

“It could have taken his life,” Carter’s aunt Shareka Robinson said. “Firecrackers are another story, but just shooting, that was just ridiculous. It could have taken any of our kids’ lives. There were like seven kids back here.”

The family said the baby is staying in the intensive care unit for one more night for observation.