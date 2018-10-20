A 37-year-old inmate died Friday at Western Tidewater Regional Jail after he appeared to be in "medical distress," an official said.

Michael Hoffler was found in medical distress by an officer making security rounds around 6:32 a.m., Superintendent William C. Smith said in a news release.

Medical staff began treating Hoffler and Suffolk EMS was called to the jail.

EMS worked on Hoffler for several minutes before he died, Smith said.

Hoffler was brought to the jail Oct. 15 serving on a charge of felony violation of probation, he said.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail has notified Suffolk Police Department of the death and the jail is conducting an administrative review.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC