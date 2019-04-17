SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department and Fire & Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to an accident at the Suffolk Executive Airport involving a parachutist.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 2:02 p.m. about the incident at the Suffolk Executive Airport located at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive involving an adult male that was part of a military training exercise.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews provided emergency medical assessment and treatment of the adult male victim and Nightingale also responded, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was confirmed that the soldier was from the West Virginia Army National Guard. His name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available.