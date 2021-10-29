'Zombie Cleanup' event kicking off in Suffolk ahead of Halloween

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a cleanup event and people can come dressed in their best zombie costumes to help Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

If litter is something that has been haunting you for a while, now is your chance to make a difference in your community.

A spokesperson for the City of Suffolk said there will be a scary Zombie Cleanup held on Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Morgan Memorial Library on 443 West Washington St.

The cleanup will start at the library, then head towards Main Street and back to the library. It's happening as part of the Keep Suffolk Beautiful project.

Cleanup volunteers who come dressed in their best Halloween zombie costumes could win a prize after finishing the task.

Here's the awards you're competing for: Most Scary, Most Original, Most Elaborate, Most Glamourous, Most Environmental and Most Recyclable.

Once volunteers arrive at the library, they will be able to sign up and pick up their litter grabbers and garbage bags.

