Kilby Shores Elementary in Suffolk gets special surprise for career day — by air

Along with a Coast Guard visit, students got to hear from different people, including a crime scene investigator, a martial arts specialist and a traffic planner.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An elementary school in Suffolk hosted a career day Friday and it came with a little surprise for the students and staff: a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter visit!

Petty Officer 1st Class Paloma Orozco said the Coast Guard comes out to the Kilby Shores Elementary School every year, but this time, they were able to get one of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters to do a touch-and-go at the school.

Kilby Shores Principal Lorri Banks said that it would be extremely exciting for the students. And extremely exciting it was.

"They were ecstatic," Orozco said. "I was so happy to hear them screaming and cheering, waving at the crew."

Banks said the school's goal is to make sure their kids are exposed to all careers.

"They can make those decisions now," Banks said. "This year, a child might want to be a fireman. Next year, they might want to be a deep sea diver, so exposing them to as many careers is extremely important."