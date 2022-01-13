Suffolk police investigate social media threat made against Kings Fork High School

Police said that while officers don't think the threat is credible at this time, they increased their presence at the school.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they are investigating a social media post about a potential threat to King's Fork High School.

Officers said the online posting was made Thursday morning, Jan. 13, and officers have increased their presence at the school as a precaution.

At this time, police say they do not believe the threat is credible, but officers are looking into the origin of the posting. Officials didn't say what social media platform the threat was from.

No other information was immediately available.