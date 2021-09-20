Suffolk teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Police said the alleged abuse happened on September 17 at King's Fork High School.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said they arrested a teacher who is accused of inappropriate physical contact with a student.

Bruce Todd Gidley, 60, is charged with indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, and sexual abuse of a child ages 13 and 14.

Police said they were contacted Sept. 18 after the female student told her mother of the incident, which allegedly happened at King's Fork High School a day earlier.

Gidley was arrested later that same day.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Public Schools said that Gidley taught Career & Technical Education at the high school and that he began working for the school division in 2012.

Suffolk Public Schools placed Gidley on administrative leave as a result of the allegation and his arrest.