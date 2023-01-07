Kitchen fire in Suffolk leads to one person being taken to a hospital

Dispatch was contacted at around 10:10 p.m. by someone reporting a fire on Jackson Road about 1/2 mile south of Union Camp Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a result of a fire in a home in Suffolk Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, their emergency dispatch was contacted at around 10:10 p.m. by someone reporting a fire on Jackson Road about 1/2 mile south of Union Camp Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes and saw light smoke coming from the front door of the home. Inside, they discovered a small fire in the kitchen, which they were able to quickly put out.

According tt the spokesperson, six people who were in the home were already outside. One of them was subsequently taken to a local hospital to be checked out for possible smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured. The kitchen reportedly had moderate fire damage to the stove, range hood and surrounding cabinets.