SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Kroger is hosting a hiring event to fill positions in its new Suffolk store.

The hiring event is on Friday, July 20 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn -- Suffolk Riverfront located at 100 E. Constance Road. The new Suffolk store will be opening soon at the Riverdale Plaza redevelopment located at 1401 North Main Street in Suffolk.

Approximately 58 jobs are available in all areas of the store. The roles are primarily part-time and hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger, and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Interested persons should apply online here. They are also asked to bring their resumes to the interviews.

The hiring event is open to the public, and Kroger encourages former Farm Fresh employees who are still looking for jobs to attend. Currently, almost 400 former Farm Fresh employees have joined the Kroger team.

