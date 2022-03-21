Student charged, accused of threatening to bomb Lakeland High School in Suffolk

Police and fire crews were at the school on Kenyon Road after it received a threat.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office said a boy who attends Lakeland High School faces a charge after he threatened to bomb the school Monday morning.

Police officers and members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue were at the school on Kenyon Road after an administrator called emergency dispatchers to report a threat against the school around 10:55 a.m.

As a result, Lakeland High School was evacuated as police and firefighters investigated.

By 12:25 p.m, members of the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office found no threat after their search of the school and gave an all-clear. Students were able to their classrooms.

The student accused of making the threat was in custody.

The school received the threat four days after a number of fights in the cafeteria brought police to the school.