Lakeland High School in Suffolk evacuated after bomb threat

SUFFOLK, Va. — Class has resumed at Lakeland High School in Suffolk after the building was evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.
Suffolk Emergency Communications was alerted to the threat at 10:14 a.m. The school was evacuated and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office conducted a sweep of the premises, with help from Suffolk Police.
The all-clear was given at 11:14 and everyone was allowed back inside. School activities have resumed as normal.
Extra police will remain on hand for the remainder of the day as a precaution.
Police say the incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information that may help detectives can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.