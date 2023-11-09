Lakeland High School in Suffolk evacuated after bomb threat

​The all-clear was given at 11:14 and everyone was allowed back inside. School activities have resumed as normal.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Class has resumed at Lakeland High School in Suffolk after the building was evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

Suffolk Emergency Communications was alerted to the threat at 10:14 a.m. The school was evacuated and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office conducted a sweep of the premises, with help from Suffolk Police.

The all-clear was given at 11:14 and everyone was allowed back inside. School activities have resumed as normal.

Extra police will remain on hand for the remainder of the day as a precaution.