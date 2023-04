Police will be diverting traffic around the leak for the next several hours.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Lanes are closed on Holland Road in Suffolk after a gas leak Friday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and police responded to the 1800 block of Holland Road just before 8 p.m. in response to a "large gas line leaking," officials said.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters, police, and crews with Virginia Natural Gas were still on the scene performing "atmospheric monitoring" and trying to secure the leak.