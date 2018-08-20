SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Investigators said Tuesday that a fire that tore through a house Monday morning started with a lightning strike. Emergency crews got to house in the 4700 block of Schooner Boulevard in Schooner Cove just before 5:15 a.m.

Bennie Winslow owns a house next to the destroyed home. He said he woke up to firefighters spraying his place for protection.

“Been here quite a while, but I’ve never seen anything like this before, especially this close to home," said Winslow.

Dan Holland lives in the house on the other side of the burned home. He said, “This shouldn’t happen to anybody, but that’s mother nature. You can’t tell what’s going to happen now.”

Flames ravaged a home early Monday morning in the Schooner Cove neighborhood of Suffolk, where firefighters are still working to figure out the cause.

City of Suffolk

Holland said the homeowners hadn't moved into the house yet but visited it often. He told 13News Now he had to call his soon-to-be neighbors to tell them the house was burning.

Although Holland said the people hadn't moved into the home yet, a spokeswoman for the city said that two adults were displaced. They were getting help from family members.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC