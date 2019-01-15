SUFFOLK, Va. — In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Suffolk Police Department recognized two officers that were honored at a staff meeting last week.

Suffolk Police Department's Chief Bennet awarded two officers with the Cheif's Coin of Excellence.

Officer Corey Hubbard was honored for his heroic actions when responding to a call in early December. During the call, Officer Hubbard deescalated the situation by removing the gun from the shooter and applying a tourniquet on the victim's leg before his back up arrived. According to the post, he was able to eliminate an immense amount of danger with his quick thinking.

The second officer recognized was Sergeant Jake Lyons. Chief Bennet honored Sergeant Lyons's leadership of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team and his hard work in dismantling a criminal street gang. The Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney also acknowledged Sergeant Lyons for his skill determination and hard work.