Local volunteers needed for 'Great American Cleanup' project in Suffolk

'Keep Suffolk Beautiful,' teamed up with other local groups to clean up litter in the area. The group needs litter-picker-uppers to help in this effort.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is looking for local volunteers who can help pick up litter around their area.

'Keep Suffolk Beautiful,' a local non-profit group partnered with AskHRGreen and 'Keep Virginia Beautiful' in a regional cleanup project to assist in the Great American Cleanup event happening on March 26-27.

This year, residents will work on cleaning up their own communities, rather than coming together in large groups like the previous years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can rally your friends, neighbors, or coworkers to host a #TeamUp2Cleanup event, or simply grab a trash bag and pick up litter while you take a walk around the block,” said Rebekah Eastep, an askHRgreen.org team leader.

There will be Litter Kits distributed, for volunteers to either pick up or have delivered to them.

In the past years, local cleanups were easier to have. Several community members would gather to beautify their communities, but since the pandemic, it's been more difficult to gather for volunteer cleanups in Hampton Roads.

“Spending time outdoors is one of the safest, socially-distant activities one can do, and our region could use a good spring cleaning,” Eastep said. “Your efforts will benefit the greater good by creating beautiful, healthy spaces that we can all enjoy.”

Last spring, the cleanup events were postponed to the fall in an effort of keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. This year, things will be similar

Officials suggested that groups have no more than 25 people. Volunteers will be asked to wear a mask, practice six feet of social distancing and use gloves to handle trash.

If you are interested in volunteering in the Great American Cleanup, visit the askHRgreen website or contact Keep Suffolk Beautiful at 757-514-7604.