SUFFOLK, Va. — A tractor-trailer hauling logs went off the road and crashed on Friday in Suffolk.

Police officers received the 911 call about the crash around 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. After investigating, Suffolk police learned that the truck tried to avoid hitting another car when it went off the road.

The log truck did not lose its load, and a tow truck worked to remove it from the roadway.

All travel lanes were closed after in both directions, and officers estimate the road will remain closed until 11 a.m. Detours were in place at Copeland Road, Babbtown Road, and Freeman Mill Road.

Crews from Public Works had to remove debris and make minor roadway repairs in the area.