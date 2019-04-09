SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are on scene of a high-rise fire in Downtown Suffolk on Wednesday morning.

Emergency Communications was called at 9:21 a.m. of the fire at the Tower 112 building at 112 W. Washington Street and the corner of North Main Street.

Officials said the fire was first reported as showing from the roof of the 10-story landmark building.

Smoke conditions have been reported on several stories of the building as crews respond to each floor to ensure that everyone has evacuated.

Police are directing traffic as multiple streets, including North Main Street from the Godwin Courts Building to the corner of West Washington extending down West Washington Street to Saratoga Street are expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

13News Now viewers shared photos of the fire on Facebook.

