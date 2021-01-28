Man accused of shootout with Suffolk Police indicted on 19 charges

Investigators say Andrew Brock was wanted out of Smithfield when he got into an armed confrontation with Suffolk Police in September of 2020.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man accused of getting into a shootout last year with Suffolk Police was arrested Wednesday, after a direct indictment produced 19 charges related to the investigation.

Police say 30-year-old Andrew Brock was originally wanted by Smithfield Police for breaking into an ex-girlfriend's apartment and shooting a man there on the morning of September 15, 2020.

The following night, Suffolk officers say they found Brock armed on Route 10. A confrontation ended up escalating into a shootout. Brock was struck by gunfire and sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital where he received treatment.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

While Brock was recovering in the hospital, detectives continued their investigation and learned Brock was also allegedly responsible for shooting a Suffolk Police officer's car on the night of September 15.

In that incident, a patrol car was hit by gunfire three times shortly in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The officer inside the patrol car was not hurt.

On January 27, 2021, Brock was arrested and charged with:

Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicle (6 counts)

Assault & Battery – Police Officer (3 counts)

Obstructing Justice – Felony, Destruction of Property (2 counts)

Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony (3 counts)

Attempt to Commit Capital Offense (3 counts)

Prisoner – Tamper/Destroy Fire Protection/Suppression System

Investigators say that last charge stemmed from Brock's initial arrest and incarceration at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on September 17, when he was being held on the multiple felony charges out of Isle of Wight County.