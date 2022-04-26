Man flown to hospital after construction crash in Suffolk

A man had to be flown to a hospital with serious injuries after getting pinned between a dump truck and another piece of construction equipment.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man had to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after getting pinned between a dump truck and another piece of construction equipment in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Tim Kelley, a city spokesman, said the man was driving a piece of equipment at a construction site in the 1900 block of Laycock Lane just before 10:45 a.m. Then, a dump truck reportedly backed into the vehicle he was driving.

He was pinned, and Suffolk firefighters had to pull him out of it after the collision.

A Nightingale helicopter flew him to a hospital for help. He was seriously hurt, but Kelley said his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.