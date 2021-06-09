Man arrested after boy gets injured from golf cart crash in Willowbrook area of Suffolk

Suffolk Police said Darrell S. Griffin, 38, is in custody for a golf cart crash that left a child hurt in April. It happened in the 1200 block of Parker Dr.

A Suffolk man is in custody and facing charges for a golf cart crash that left a boy seriously hurt in the Willowbrook neighborhood earlier in the year.

Suffolk Police said 38-year-old Darrell Stapp Griffin was arrested Tuesday, June 8 for a golf cart crash that happened on April 16. He is being charged with cruelty and injuries to children, along with not following the golf cart limitations.

Officers said they were called that day around 5:11 p.m., about a child that was injured in the 1200 block of Parker Drive.

When police got to the scene, they found a boy who was getting medical treatment from a Suffolk Fire and Rescue crew. He was then taken to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for his serious injuries.

Detectives said the crash happened when two other children -- who were related -- were riding in the golf cart without a seatbelt on with Mr. Griffin.

One of the kids fell out of the cart during the ride and onto the road, they were then run over by the cart.