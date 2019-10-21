SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a coffee shop and stealing a tip jar.

Police said a downtown business in the 300 block of North Main Street was robbed on October 9. Surveillance video showed a man broke a window and entered the Pour Favor Coffee Shop around 10 p.m

A water jug containing an unknown amount of cash donations was taken off the counter, and the person was able to get away by going through the same broken window.

Police on Saturday, October 19, said they arrested 23-year-old Raquwon Faulk of Suffolk. He was charged with Breaking and Entering other Structure with Intent to Commit Larceny, Petit Larceny, and Destruction of Property.

Suffolk police said Faulk is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

