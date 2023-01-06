Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for a homicide in Suffolk that happened nearly a year ago.
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC.
Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022.
The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from a man who said he had almost been robbed.
He said he was in his car when two masked people approached him with guns, which caused him to quickly leave.
On their way to the scene, officers said they found a car with multiple bullet holes on the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.
A man and a woman were found seriously hurt inside. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated them both, but the woman, 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers, of Chesapeake, died at the scene.
Jackson is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia where he will be charged with the following:
- Second-degree murder
- Use or Display Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Discharge Firearm in or Around School
- Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicle
- Felonious Assault
- 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Aggravated Malicious Wounding
Jackson is the second arrest in this case. Police said 23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge was arrested March 30, 2022.