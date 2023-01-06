Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Dept. said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for a homicide in Suffolk that happened nearly a year ago.

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC.

Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from a man who said he had almost been robbed.

He said he was in his car when two masked people approached him with guns, which caused him to quickly leave.

On their way to the scene, officers said they found a car with multiple bullet holes on the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

A man and a woman were found seriously hurt inside. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated them both, but the woman, 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers, of Chesapeake, died at the scene.

Jackson is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia where he will be charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use or Display Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Discharge Firearm in or Around School

Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicle

Felonious Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Aggravated Malicious Wounding