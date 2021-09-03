Man arrested on multiple charges following attempted carjacking in Suffolk

Suffolk police said Justin C. Mitchell, 29, tried to steal a dump truck and then tried to carjack a woman that was sitting in her vehicle Monday afternoon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes after he tried to steal two vehicles near the Nansemond River area Monday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department said it received a call on Monday, March 8 around 2:46 p.m. about a suspicious person seen in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

According to police, someone witnessed an individual who was driving northbound in that area hit a pole and another vehicle, then getting out and running away. At this time, the vehicle was still moving causing it to hit another pole.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Justin Christopher Mitchell, from Glen Allen, attempting to run away and ordered him to stop. Officers said he tried to steal an unoccupied dump truck after getting in it and putting it in reverse. He then got out of the truck and tried to carjack a woman that was sitting in her vehicle.

Mitchell was arrested on multiple charges including Grand Larceny, Hit and Run, Attempted Carjacking and more. He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.