When officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Clyde Herbert Hill III who was hit by a train. He was dead when officers arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Suffolk on Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk police said they got a call from Norfolk Southern Railroad Dispatch just after noon. The track supervisor told police he saw a backpack and a body between the tracks near N. 9th Street and N. 10th Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Clyde Herbert Hill III, who had been hit by a train. He was dead when officers arrived.