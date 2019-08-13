SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Monday night in Suffolk.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Kilby Shores Drive in the Kilby Shores neighborhood. A man who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released, pending the notification of the next of kin.

Kilby Shores Drive was shut down for several hours as police investigated the accident scene.

