Suffolk police confirmed that the man died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died after he was hit by a train in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received the call just before 3:30 p.m. According to city officials, Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are at the scene in the 300 block of Main Street.

Suffolk police confirmed that the man died at the scene.

City officials said no foul play is suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.