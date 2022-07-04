Man dies in medical emergency at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Tyriece Lockhart, 23, was being held on several charges, including felony assault on law enforcement, since February.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died in a medical emergency while being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk Sunday night.

Tyriece Lockhart, 23, was being held on two counts of felony assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, felony assault-malicious wounding, simple assault and obstruction of justice. He had been in jail since Feb. 5, according to a news release from the jail.

Around 11:30 p.m., a jail officer noticed that Lockhart was having a medical emergency in one of the security housing areas.

The jail's security and medical staff started life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an AED. Emergency medical workers showed up and took over. After several attempts to keep Lockhart alive, he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating Lockhart's death, and the jail is doing an administrative investigation as required.