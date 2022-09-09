Man dies after Suffolk house fire in August

Tyrone Brown, 59, was one of three people hurt in a house fire in the 3600 block of Sleepy Hole Road on Aug. 27.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man hurt in a Suffolk house fire last month died on Tuesday, according to Suffolk city officials.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house.

Two of the people hurt in the fire were outside with serious burns when medics arrived, and responders began providing care while firefighters battled the blaze.

Because of the distance from the road and all of the manpower that was going toward helping the injured people, the fire became well involved.

Both of the people who were hurt were taken to the hospital. The second person is in fair condition, the city said. A firefighter was also hurt and checked out by paramedics.