Man dropped off at Suffolk fire station with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot in Suffolk on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say that shortly after 6 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station 3 on White Marsh Road. The victim was given emergency treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and then transported to a local hospital.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the man was shot in the 400 block of Oak Street in South Suffolk. There's no word on any suspects at this time.