Man dropped off at Suffolk fire station with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot in Suffolk on Wednesday evening.
Authorities say that shortly after 6 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station 3 on White Marsh Road. The victim was given emergency treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and then transported to a local hospital.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the man was shot in the 400 block of Oak Street in South Suffolk. There's no word on any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5. You can also submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.