SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Friday, an official said.

Police are looking for a man caught on video surveillance in connection with the shooting.

Around 10:04 p.m., police were called to Chorey Park Apartments in the 800 block of West Constance Road.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was airlifted to a hospital by Nightingale helicopter. His injuries are considered serious, police said.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene and was described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, medium complexion, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Officers obtained a picture of the suspect from the building's video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com. You can are also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC