SUFFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle in Suffolk on Friday.

According to Suffolk Police, the body of an adult man was found in the vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Authorities were alerted to it shortly around 5:11 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.